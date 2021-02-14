LIBERTY — Police in Liberty issued an endangered Silver Advisory for a missing senior who was last seen around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at 550 Nottingham Place.

Charles A. Grady, a white, 73-year-old man with blue eyes and gray hair who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds was last seen leaving his residence for an appointment to pick up a relative at Children’s Mercy Hospital. Police report Grady did not make the appointment.

"He was last known to be wearing a tan coat, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes," states a release. Grady has depression and dementia and drives a dark 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt bearing Texas plates.

Anyone with information related to the endangered missing person should call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call Liberty Police Department at 439-4701.