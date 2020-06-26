PLEASANT VALLEY — A nearly eight-hour standoff ended Friday, June 26, with two suspects in custody and a shooting victim transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The incident began, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Cpl. Jon Bazzano said, when Pleasant Valley police responded around 5 a.m. to a reported shooting at a house in the 9000 block of Liberty Drive. The police department called the sheriff’s office to assist in the investigation. The victim is an adult white male.

“When officers arrived, they verified that at least one person had barricaded themselves inside the home,” the public information officer said at the scene, where dozens of law enforcement officers including SWAT team members, Clay and Platte County deputies, Liberty police and the Missouri Highway Patrol responded.

In the interest of public safety, roadways in the area were shut down including Liberty Parkway at Flintlock Road and Stewart Road at Catherine Road until around 2:30 p.m.

After about six of the eight hours in the standoff that included negotiators, one suspect, a white male, was taken into custody after voluntarily leaving the residence, said Bazzano.

“Deputies had to enter the residence and take the other into custody,” said Bazzano at the scene as Liberty officers escorted the restrained man in a red shirt to a police vehicle after his arrest. The suspect allegedly hid in the basement of the house. “There were no injuries reported and both are going to be transported to the Clay County Detention Center.”

It is unclear what sparked the incident that led to the standoff, said the public information officer.

“That is something that Pleasant Valley investigators will be looking into,” he said.

More details on what lead to the standoff will be published as they become available.