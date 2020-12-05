LIBERTY — Around 7:37 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, there was a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 at mile marker 15.8. A 2009 Buick driven by Noel Zaval, 26, of Kansas City, caused the accident as he changed lanes in the northbound lanes and struck the back of the vehicle, 2017 Freightliner, driven by Stephen K. Wright, 49, of Springfield, Illinois, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Liberty Police Department assisted at the scene. Zaval was taken to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries, the report states. Zaval's car was listed as extensively damaged.