featured top story Accident on 291 sends 3 to hospital May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIBERTY -- The Liberty Police Department was called out at 8:32 p.m. May 5 to respond to a two-vehicle crash at Missouri Highway 291 and Cedar Street.Capt. Matt Kellogg, the public information officer, said three people have been transported to area hospitals with one critical and two serious. Northbound 291 is closed. Find an alternate route. This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available. More from this section State Anti-Poverty Programs Help Kids' Brains Stay Healthy +2 Why most parents consider their car to be an extension of their home +29 Gaming revenue grew most in Oregon and New York last year—here's how it breaks down across the rest of the US Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Liberty North community mourns loss of Rob James Accident on 291 sends 3 to hospital Liberty Hospital seeks health system partnerships DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Layered fresh fiesta dip on menu for Cinco de Mayo Kearney seeking community input on pool possibilities Chris Pratt's childhood 'trauma' led to acting ambition Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir dies aged 23 Natalie Portman wants Angel City FC to play Ryan Reynolds' soccer team Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Crash kills 1 on Highway 291Police identify fatality wreck victimWoman who fought over clothing charged in shooting of boy in East St. LouisKearney Amphitheater summer concert schedule announcedKearney native earns Chiefs rookie camp inviteKearney police seek to ID 2 people of interestLizzo left furious by Met Gala queueingLiberty North community mourns loss of Rob JamesVoting for Athlete of Year openWatch out for box turtles on roadways Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.