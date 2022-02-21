LIBERTY — Clay Countians for Inclusion is offering a program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 at the Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St.

The topics will be "Jim Crow Era in Clay County to Missouri Legislation 2022."

Gina Houston and Dr. Robert Weagley will share personal experiences from the Jim Crow Era through a conversation moderated by Dr. Rodney Smith, vice president for access and engagement, William Jewell College, according to a press release.

Missouri Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern will also provide information on current legislation.

Houston, who is pastor at Ecclesia Equipping Center, said, "It is my hope that sharing personal experiences will lead to a greater understanding of racial inequities to keep people oppressed. Courageous sharing of one another’s life story creates an avenue to erase assumptions, withhold judgments and apply empathy for the purposes of living in a more collaborative community."

Weagley, emeritus professor and retired department chair, University of Missouri in personal financial planning said, "I am sharing family history as a means to help us understand the causes and effects that followed from acts of white supremacy taken to preserve status/caste in Clay County. My life experiences growing up as a white child during Jim Crow confused, as well as clarified, these matters in my mind."

Nurrenbern will be addressing current voter rights and education legislation, and there will be time set aside for questions and answers.

Attendance is free, refreshments will be provided and masks are preferred.