SMITHVILLE — A fundraising event for Northland Therapeutic Riding Center will take place Saturday, June 26, at Smithville Lake’s Kansas City Trapshooters Association location at 6420 NE 176th St., Smithville.

The fourth annual event is designed to help fund the riding center’s programs. Riding lessons are taught by a certified therapeutic riding instructor and aid those with disabilities and disorders. According to a release, therapeutic riding can help those with cancer, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, multiple sclerosis, other cognitive disabilities and those on the autism spectrum.

Therapeutic riding group sessions provide opportunities for participants to practice cooperation, patience, listening skills, empathy and language skills.

The fundraising event begins at 9 a.m. with check-in. This will be played in five-person teams with two rounds of 25 shots each.

Entry fese cover lunch, prizes, a T-shirt and range fees. Ammunition is extra. Each participant must also sign a waiver.

For more details, visit northlandtrc.org/news-events or call 808-1209.