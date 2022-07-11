CLAY COUNTY — Gov. Mike Parson appointed Alisha O'Hara of Kearney as circuit judge for the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which covers Clay County.

O'Hara previously served as an associate circuit judge for the judicial circuit. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Missouri – Columbia and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri – Kansas City. She fills the court vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Elizabeth Davis.

O’Hara was one of six applicants interviewed by a court commission for the position. Other applicants included fellow judges, area lawyers and one lawyer who also serves as a state representative. Those interviewed were: Judge Louis Angles, attorney Paemon L.H. Aramjoo, attorney and state Rep. Mark C. Ellebracht, attorney Calan T. McConkey, O'Hara and outgoing Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel L. White.