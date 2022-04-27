LIBERTY — Liberty Police responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, to a call in the 400 block of Lightburne Street of a possible domestic disturbance and property damage.
“While the officers were on the scene, the suspect drove by the officers near their vehicles and hit one of the police vehicles,” said Capt. Andy Hedrick, the police department’s public information officer. “No one was hurt and officers pursued the vehicle. They were actually outside of their vehicles. The driver was pursued to near the intersection of B and H highways. He wrecked and ended up in the ditch.”
Hedrick said the 30-year-old Liberty man’s motivations for the reckless driving incident are part of the investigation. The suspect’s name has not been released.
“He was not compliant and ended up assaulting a Clay County deputy as he was taken into custody,” Hedrick said. “He is currently in the Clay County jail and charges are pending.”
Hedrick said the police vehicle damage estimate is about $5,000.
