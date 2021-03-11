LIBERTY — Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton is proud of continued and expanding development in the city, saying $490 million in investments and almost 3,500 jobs are coming to the area during his State of the City address.

Business

Liberty Parkway, at Interstate 35 and South Liberty Parkway, has its first industrial space constructed at 710,000 square feet. There are future plans to add more industrial space as well as retail pad sites. In his address, Brenton said the project it could mean an additional 400 jobs for the area.

Liberty Commerce Center, off Hughes Road and connecting to South Liberty Parkway, will be a $400 million investment in a building of 3.6 million square feet that will create an estimated 3,000 jobs. The location is east of the Ford Stamping Plant.

In Heartland Meadows, Opus Development is constructing 180,000 square feet in an industrial building that could bring 180 jobs and space for the KC Tech Academy.

“We still have space for more industrial development,” the mayor said.

Residential

In his address, Brenton also spoke of residential development throughout Liberty, which includes single-family housing with the Homestead development adding phases and lots; Ella’s Crossing’s 52 lots; Clay Meadow’s 11th plat of 56 lots; Lillian Hills' 33 lots and Timber Ridge's 12 lots.

Multi-family housing is also growing with Wellington on South Withers Road. The senior housing will include independent living, assisted living and memory care offering among its 153 units. The project is a $26 million investment. There’s also the apartments in Park Place at Liberty Square, located at Mississippi and Prairie streets, being developed.

“Other potential residential or commercial developments could be in the property adjacent to Liberty North High School,” Brenton said. “There’s the former Cardinal Hill Golf Course, Withers Road south of the new library and South Liberty Parkway east of Withers. In total, this is roughly 2,500 acres.”

Amenities

In the chapter marked quality of life, Brenton praised the $2 million investment at City Park, which could be open in late spring or early summer. The park will have an inclusive playground, new sprayground and restroom facilities as well as additional parking.

He also praised the completion of the Liberty Animal Shelter, which unfortunately remained closed to the public for several months in 2020 due to the pandemic.

With all this development, the mayor said city council continues to hold the city’s property tax at the lowest rate in 10 years: 89 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. With the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty, the group voted to maintain their commitment to hold the city’s portion of real estate tax bills steady to help Liberty residents.

“The city’s residents have also been fortunate that through the pandemic there was no loss of city services,” he said. “We were also able to give the CARES Act funds to Liberty Hospital, Liberty schools, William Jewell College and our small businesses to the tune of $764,000 in total.”

Brenton said Liberty's future is bright.

“We’re moving into 2021 standing strong,” he said.