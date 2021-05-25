LIBERTY — Clay County's Prosecutor's Office charged Ashley Haygood, a 31-year-old woman from Kansas City, with parental kidnapping after 10-month-old Car'mani Colston-Miller was forcibly taken from his home in Liberty May 18, prompting an Amber alert.

Liberty police responded to the Westowne Apartment Complex before 6 p.m. May 18, to a report of the child being kidnapped from an apartment by suspects including the child's mother, Haygood; a black male reportedly known as "Twanty"; and an unknown Hispanic man. The suspects were reported to have fled the area in a white truck.

Haygood was taken into custody the same day. David Giron, a 24-year-old man from Kansas City who, according to court documents is Haygood's boyfriend, has been charged with kidnapping and assault in the case.

The Black male known as “Twanty" remains at large.

After a bond reduction hearing this week, Haygood's bond was reduced by half and now is $50,000. Giron's bond remains $100,000. He is currently in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty in lieu of that bond.