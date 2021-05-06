LIBERTY — Despite vandalism to the sidewalks at the under-construction Anderson Dog Park, a smaller dog park that is part of Ruth Moore Park, 401 Grover St., across from Liberty Fire Station No. 1.

The dog park is tucked into the northwestern corner of the park where the former playground equipment had to be removed for city sewer and water connections. One of the entrances is off North Morse Avenue.

Recently, concrete has been added for sidewalks and during the curing process, vandals have written curse words and what appears to be gang marks, said Aimee Gray, the lead at A3G Architects, the group helping design the park. Gray is also on the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. board.

“We had a watch party for another section of the sidewalk drying,” Gray said, as a way to protect the new piece.

She said the work to remove the dug-in graffiti could cost anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 to repair.

“On top of that, we are still attempting to raise another $15,000 to add the dog-watering fountain, the entry monument and obstacles for the dogs to climb on,” Gray said.

The park is in honor of the late Betty Lou and Denny Anderson. Betty Lou, who taught special education, found a second calling and launched All Your Pets, a service business, in 2005. She also served on the board of directors of Liberty Parks and Recreation. She passed away in the summer of 2016. A year and a half later, Denny passed. In lieu of flowers, memorials were suggested to HDLI.

On Saturday, May 1, a team made up of Liberty Rotarians and other volunteers joined in for another work day.

A3G Architects interior designer Brandi Atwell worked with Ken Berry, a Liberty Rotary member, who has been serving as lead on the construction, worked on building two benches to be placed in the dog park.

The fencing around the area has been completed, including the gates.

Parks Director BJ Staab said parks staff will be in the park, cleaning up trash.

“Dog waste will be removed daily,” he said. “We are hoping that with more users and more eyes in the park, we will see less vandalism. There’s some excitement for another place to take dogs in town. We will be in the park for cleaning and maintenance.”

Liberty Police Capt. Andy Hedrick, the department’s public information officer, said reports about the vandalism are in and the situation is an active investigation.

“As the department is downtown, we drive by the park often,” Hedrick said. “While I can’t speak about the investigation, if others know, please reach out to us at 439-4701.”