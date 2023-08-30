Andrew Lester

Andrew Lester is seen here in his jail booking photo after surrendering April 18, to Clay County Detention Center in Liberty. He is charged with armed criminal action and felony assault in the shooting of Ralph Yarl.

 Submitted photo/Clay County Detention Center

CLAY COUNTY — As Kansas City teen Ralph Yarl, who was shot twice at close range after going to the wrong house by mistake to pick up his siblings, returns to school after months of recovery, his shooter, Andrew Lester, is headed back to court. A preliminary hearing is set for Lester for Thursday, Aug. 31. He faces felony charges of assault and armed criminal in action.

Andrew Lester pleads not guilty in Ralph Yarl shooting

In a photo shared to social media by Shaun King, attorney Lee Merritt is seen here with shooting victim Ralph Yarl.

Yarl was shot in the head and the arm this spring when he mistakenly came to Lester’s door in an attempt to pick up his younger siblings from a house in the same neighborhood. Yarl was meant to go to a house on Northeast 115th Terrace, but went to Northeast 115th Street, about a block away.

Judge weighing decision to seal case against Andrew Lester

Andrew Lester’s house is seen here with graffiti on the side of it and what looks to be eggs thrown at the door and windows. The house was defaced earlier this spring after the shooting of Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl

As of Wednesday morning, a GoFundMe set up for Yarl’s medical expenses has raised more than $3.2 million. For longer versions of stories on the Ralph Yarl case, visit MyCourierTribune.com.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at ALubinski@cherryroad.com, @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or 903-6001.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.