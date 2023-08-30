CLAY COUNTY — As Kansas City teen Ralph Yarl, who was shot twice at close range after going to the wrong house by mistake to pick up his siblings, returns to school after months of recovery, his shooter, Andrew Lester, is headed back to court. A preliminary hearing is set for Lester for Thursday, Aug. 31. He faces felony charges of assault and armed criminal in action.
Yarl was shot in the head and the arm this spring when he mistakenly came to Lester’s door in an attempt to pick up his younger siblings from a house in the same neighborhood. Yarl was meant to go to a house on Northeast 115th Terrace, but went to Northeast 115th Street, about a block away.
At the time of the charges, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson said there was a “racial component” to the case, but did not elaborate on that component. Lester, 85, who is Caucasian, pleaded not guilty to charges against him in April.
Lester allegedly told investigators he shot Yarl because he was “scared to death” and believed the Black male was trying to break into his house. Yarl, his family and their attorney dispute these claims with Yarl saying he rang the doorbell at Lester’s house upon arrival and was waiting on the front porch when Lester opened the door and shot him.
Lester’s lawyer, Steven Salmon, previously argued this summer evidence needs to be sealed because release would be prejudicial to his client, saying Lester’s been threatened, had been relocated multiple times and lost 40 pounds since undergoing heart surgery after the shooting. Lester’s house was also defaced.
Salmon contended coverage of the case from local, national and international media along with celebrities is impacting Lester’s chance of receiving a fair trial by “creating a great bias against Mr. Lester.” The judge in the case agreed to partially seal the case.
Since Lester’s last court date early this summer, Yarl’s family has been critical of prosecution, with Paul Yarl, Ralph’s father, telling media he did not agree with the case’s partial sealing and that more should be done to ensure justice for his son.
Since this, Ralph, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in the shooting, and his mother appeared on Good Morning America and walked in a brain injury event. His mother, the family attorney and other relatives have appeared on other national news shows and regional television news outlets to speak about Ralph’s recovery, his hopes for justice and his return to school.
While his outward, physical wounds were healing, Ralph told GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts in June other effects of the shooting remained.
“There’s a lot of things going on inside my head that aren’t normal. I’ve been having headaches, trouble with sleep and sometimes my mind is just foggy,” the standout Staley High School student and gifted musician said.
“Physically, he looks fine, but there is a lot that has been taken from him,” Ralph’s mother Cleo Nagbe told GMA at the time.
Despite these lasting wounds, Ralph remains positive about the future.
“I’m just a kid, I’m not larger than life just because this happened to me. I’m just going to keep doing what makes me happy and just living my life the best I can and not let this bother me,” he told GMA.
As Ralph began his senior year of high school this month, his aunt, Faith Spoonmore, told the Kansas City Star, “Ralph was ready to just go back to just being a teenager.”
Ralph continues to heal from the traumatic brain injury, but was still able to complete an engineering internship this summer, according to the Associated Press.
Support for Ralph and his family have flooded in since the shooting. A GoFundMe set up on the family’s behalf raised nearly $3.5 million.
The high school musician was also gifted a new bass clarinet, a professional model purchased with donations to a GoFundMe drive set up by a group of U.S. and Canadian musicians.
According to the Associated Press, the Yarl family is planning visits to college this fall as Ralph hopes to study engineering. He also has an invitation to the White House after President Joe Biden spoke with Ralph after the shooting.
Details on what takes place during Lester’s preliminary hearing Thursday will be published as they become available.
