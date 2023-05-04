The Western District Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of Viola Bowman, who was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action by a Clay County jury in the shooting death of her husband Albert “Rusty” Bowman.

In 2021, Bowman was sentenced in Clay County Circuit Court to life in prison without parole for the murder and 10 years for armed criminal action. She was indicted on the charges in 2015.

