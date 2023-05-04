The Western District Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of Viola Bowman, who was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action by a Clay County jury in the shooting death of her husband Albert “Rusty” Bowman.
In 2021, Bowman was sentenced in Clay County Circuit Court to life in prison without parole for the murder and 10 years for armed criminal action. She was indicted on the charges in 2015.
Appeals court opinion
The appeals court issued its opinion in April of this year, saying Bowman’s claim of jury prejudice by the trial court’s allowance of evidence regarding her appearance and demeanor following her husband’s death was unproven.
Bowman, represented by a public defender, sought an acquittal or new trial in her appeal, alleging the lower court failed to exclude information she claimed was irrelevant and was a “direct attack” on her character such as after the death of her husband, she cut her hair, which her husband previously did not allow; had her nails done; purchased a new purse; and appeared to “be in a carefree mood, seemed happy at the funeral and appeared to not be in mourning,” reads court documents. The trial court denied her motion and she was ultimately found guilty.
Facts presented in case
The Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office accused Viola of shooting her husband to death and attempting to stage the scene to look like a break-in had occurred in the couple’s home at 5530 N.E. Munger Road in Kansas City North. Bowman maintained her innocence publicly through the years leading to her trial, saying she found her husband with gunshot wounds when she returned from shopping at Walmart on Nov. 7, 2012 and called police.
In 2020, Viola allegedly rejected a plea deal that would have downgraded the murder charge to voluntary manslaughter. The deal would have meant five years in prison with credit for time served, meaning Viola could have been released if she accepted the offer and pleaded guilty.
“I did not do this,” she told the judge.
Case facts detailed in the appeals court opinion, however, tell a different story.
Court documents state a week before her husband was shot in the head and chest in a recliner in the couple’s home, Viola went to the couple’s bank to inquire about their mortgage life insurance and if something happened to her husband if the mortgage would be paid off. Around the same time, court documents note Viola went to her salon and to a neighbor for help with unjamming her gun. Details presented also include that first responders noted Viola’s behavior was “kind of weird” as she allegedly did not ask about the condition of her husband and instead tried to draw attention to tools she said had been moved in the home, guns she said were missing and a Walmart receipt with a time stamp on it that showed when she was at the store and not in the home.
At the scene, investigators “found no signs of forced entry, and there was no damage to any of the doors or locks,” reads court documents.
During the autopsy, it was determined Albert was first shot in the head and about 15 minutes later, in the chest. Court documents state no evidence of CPR being performed on the victim was found, despite Viola’s claims she attempted CPR on the victim.
Court documents also state Viola had gunshot residue on her hands and in 2013 Viola made a claim on the mortgage company life insurance and contacted the detective in the case, “telling him that was running out of money and that she needed to get off the suspect list so that she could get paid the victim’s insurance policy.”
Alleged jailhouse confession
While in Clay County Detention Center after being indicted for the murder, court documents state Viola confessed to a fellow inmate she killed the victim “by shooting him with a pistol while he was in his recliner, first in the head and then in the heart to stop his pacemaker so the pacemaker would not keep him alive.”
Viola spent six years in jail before the trial with members of the community coming to Viola’s defense, supporting her innocence claims and questions prosecutors as to why it was taking so long for her to get her day in court.
According to the prosecuting attorney’s office in 2022, the case had been set for trial 11 times prior to the case’s resolution in the lower court that ultimately lead to Viola’s conviction.
“At the time of the grand jury indictment, the state was prepared to set the case for a jury trial to timely resolve this matter. Unfortunately, not all cases are able to be tried quickly due to the way the court systems works. In addition, this case presented unprecedented hurdles due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said then Clay County Prosecutor and now judge Dan White.
As the verdict was announced, the Kansas City Star reported one of Viola’s supporters gasped and cried in the courtroom. Afterward, her public defender was seen consoling Viola as she cried. A request for comment from Bowman’s public defender following the appeal court decision has yet to be returned.
