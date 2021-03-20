Gov. Mike Parson will issue a statewide proclamation declaring April as the Month of the Military Child at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, at the Waynesville Career Center.

“Proclaiming April as the Month of the Military Child pays tribute to military children across our state for their commitment and sacrifice as they support the military service member in their family,” Parson said. “When parents serve our country, their kids serve too.”

To show their support for military service members and their children, businesses across the state are asked to hang purple ribbons at their entrances or in their windows. The color purple represents all branches of the military; it is the combination of each of their respective colors combined into one. All Missourians are encouraged to wear purple on April 15 as part of “Purple Up Day” to show support for military children.

According to a state release, schools play an important role in the lives of military children as they are often a source of stability for these students. The average military child will move six to nine times during their school career, states the release.

“The physical, social and emotional well-being of military children is essential not only to that student’s success in the classroom, but also the success of their family who have dedicated their lives to serving our country,” Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will soon be launching the state’s Purple Star School Program to shine a light on the schools that are committed to going above and beyond to welcome, embrace and support military children across Missouri, states the release.