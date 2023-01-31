Arby’s construction in Kearney underway

As of last week, construction crews were fast at work at the site across from the Pilot gas station and near the intersection of Interstate 35 and Missouri Highway 92. To date, walls of the fast food eatery are up as is a new sign, denoting the restaurant group is hiring.
“Units arrived on scene within 2 minutes with heavy smoke showing from the roof,” stated a release at the time of the fire from Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District. Thanks to assistance from Liberty, Fishing River and Lawson fire departments and districts, the blaze was contained within two hours and no injuries were reported.
The restaurant was one of the first fast food establishments in Kearney. It originally opened as GB’s in 1983 and served burgers and chicken. The brick building was later purchased and updated to create an Arby’s, the sandwich chain known for roast beef sandwiches.
In June, what was left at the site after the blaze was demolished. The Arby’s rebuilding is part of a $7 million renovation and investment project from Flynn Restaurant Group, the largest Arby’s franchisee, that includes revitalization of 18 Arby’s locations across the Kansas City area.
“Construction started on Arby’s in Kearney around early December. Construction is expected to be complete early March with a grand reopening shortly after construction is complete,” wrote Alexis Paul, a PR agent for the group who owns the local restaurant, in an email to the Courier-Tribune after the fire.
