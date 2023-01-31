Arby’s construction in Kearney underway

As of last week, construction crews were fast at work at the site across from the Pilot gas station and near the intersection of Interstate 35 and Missouri Highway 92. To date, walls of the fast food eatery are up as is a new sign, denoting the restaurant group is hiring.

KEARNEY — Construction of a replacement Arby’s fast food restaurant building in Kearney is underway after a fire last year destroyed the previous building at 520 Shanks Ave.

The fire broke out in April of last year and a cause was not determined.

