A draft U.S. Supreme Court decision leaked to Politico could possibly overturn landmark rulings on abortion rights and could potentially end most legal abortions in Missouri, if made official. The decision could also end or severely limit abortions in more than 20 states other states.

At issue is a case in Mississippi the Supreme Court heard last year. According to Politico, the draft opinion, which may have support from a majority of justices, would overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, meaning it would leave the legality of abortion up to states.

Abortion rights in Missouri

Legislation passed in Missouri and signed by Gov. Mike Parson in 2019 would ban abortions with the exception of medical emergencies if Roe and Casey are overturned. According to the legislation, there would be no exceptions for incest or rape.

“If this draft is accurate, Missouri will be an abortion-free state,” tweeted former Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr, who championed the legislation that went to Parson’s desk on the last day of the 2019 session.

Yamelsie Rodríguez, CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said while the leaked opinion is "just a draft,” it previews what could be an "impending public health crisis," if made official.

"For now, patients seeking abortion care in Missouri and Illinois, can and should continue to show up for your appointments — abortion remains legal today,” Rodríguez is reported to have said in the St. Louis NPR article. “No matter what, with our partners, we will fight for what little is left of abortion access in Missouri and push forward to expand in Illinois, where abortion access is protected beyond Roe.”

Controversial U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican who represents Missouri, said on Twitter the leaked draft of the opinion supposedly written by Justice Samuel Alito is “a heck of an opinion. Voluminously researched, tightly argued and morally powerful.”

He added, "If this is the opinion of the Court, it will be one of the greatest opinions in Supreme Court history. It will save millions of lives."

Hawley also wrote on Twitter, "It should go without saying that if a justice leaked this, he or she should face impeachment."

The draft opinion is exactly consistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said during their confirmation hearings. The opinion carefully reviews the stare decisis factors & applies them to Roe, as Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said they would. Roe fails stare decisis — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 3, 2022

In the draft opinion, Justice Samuel Alito reportedly argues, “The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives,” states The Center Square. The Center Square is a project of the 501(c)(3) Franklin News Foundation, a nonprofit media company with a focus on statehouse and statewide news coverage.

What Senate candidates have to say

Missouri Democratic candidates in the current race for U.S. Senate said a near total ban on abortion, even in the cases of rape and incest, could be too far for some voters.

“It is fundamentally necessary that the U.S. Congress codify Roe v. Wade immediately. If they won’t, we need to replace them,” Missouri's Lucas Kunce said in a statement.

One of Kunce’s rivals and fellow Democrat, Trudy Busch Valentine, said in a statement that it’s “heartbreaking that the Supreme Court is now on the brink of repealing it.”

“We need to codify Roe at the federal level immediately,” Valentine wrote.

“I started to put up a video about how if you voted for me I would codify Roe. I will, but for now, let's focus on what matters. I'll personally match the next $500 donated to @MOAbortionFund,” wrote Spencer Toder on Twitter.

According to St. Louis NPR, codifying the right to an abortion in federal law likely has a slim chance of passing the Senate, which is divided between Republicans and Democrats. It would probably require eliminating the filibuster, which Kunce alluded to in a follow-up tweet.

“Get rid of the filibuster and protect Americans' right to an abortion. Not ready? Get the hell out of the way,” Kunce wrote.

Senate candidate and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, echoed Hawley’s criticism of the decision to leak the draft, saying the move was “outrageous and dangerous.”

Politico did not say who turned over the document.

Hartzler said our judicial system "should never be intimidated by the woke Left."

“I pray and remain hopeful #SCOTUS stays true to this potential decision, but this unprecedented, intentional leak is malicious and threatens the independence of our highest court,” she tweeted Monday, May 2.

This leak is outrageous & dangerous.I pray & remain hopeful #SCOTUS stays true to this potential decision, but this unprecedented, intentional leak is malicious & threatens the independence of our highest court.Our judicial system should never be intimidated by the woke Left. https://t.co/B4ijfR1hYd — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) May 3, 2022

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who's now running for U.S. Senate after leaving the state’s top office in disgrace, also criticized the leak of the draft opinion, saying in a statement the person who sent the document to Politico is "trying to weaponize the court and turn the sacred institution into a political cudgel during the midterm elections."

"Life is precious and worthy of protection — especially the unborn who are the most vulnerable," he said.

U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Springfield, said in a statement that when Roe v. Wade was decided, he “didn’t understand abortion then, and I don’t understand it now.”

“I am optimistic that these reports are true, and that the Supreme Court will do the right thing, finally overturning this travesty of a decision,” he added.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who also is running in the Republican Senate primary, tweeted: “I’ve argued it in court briefings, … overturn Roe v. Wade.”

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called a woman's right to abortion "fundamental" after the draft opinion was leaked.

"Roe has been the law of the land for almost 50 years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” he said.

What led to the leaked draft

The draft ruling relates to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. In the case, the Supreme Court heard Mississippi’s appeal of a lower court ruling that struck down as unconstitutional the state’s law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

In 1973, the Supreme Court struck down Texas’s ban on abortion, ruling abortion was a ‘fundamental right,” states The Center Square. "In 1991, it granted review of a challenge to several Pennsylvania abortion restrictions in Casey, which included a question on the court overturning or reaffirming Roe. The majority reaffirmed Roe.

Politico reported at least five Supreme Court justices will rule to overturn Roe v. Wade based on the recent leaked draft document. In addition to Alito, Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett reportedly signed onto the opinion. All were nominated by Republican presidents.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," the justices wrote in a draft deciding Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, a lawsuit initiated in Mississippi, according to Politico.

"The constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment."

What happens next

"Deliberations on controversial cases have in the past been fluid," Politico wrote. "Justices can and sometimes do change their votes as draft opinions circulate and major decisions can be subject to multiple drafts and vote-trading, sometimes until just days before a decision is unveiled. The court’s holding will not be final until it is published, likely in the next two months."

Chief Justice John Roberts reportedly is not signing on to the opinion and called the leaked opinion a "betrayal of the confidences of the court."

He directed the marshal of the court to launch an investigation.

"This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the court and the community of public servants who work here," the chief justice said in a statement Tuesday.

Roberts also said efforts to "undermine the integrity" of the Supreme Court's operations will not succeed.

If the draft becomes the formal opinion of the court, abortion would be decided by states, as was the case before the Roe v. Wade decision.

Are SCOTUS leaks unheard of?

Though leaks of drafted SCOTUS decisions are rare, they are not unprecedented, with one of the first recorded leaks occurring as early as the mid-19th century, according to legal experts. According to the Washington Post, the Roe v. Wade decision was also leaked to the press.

“The result in Roe v. Wade itself was leaked by a Supreme Court clerk to a Time magazine reporter in January 1973. The issue of Time, with an article titled ‘The Sexes: Abortion on Demand,’ appeared on newsstands hours before the decision was announced by Justice Harry Blackmun,” states the Washington Post article published Monday.

Other court opinions have reportedly been leaked before U.S. justices announced them.

“Consider the 1852 case Pennsylvania v. Wheeling and Belmont Bridge Company,” states an article published in July 2012 on Slate.com. “Ten days before the court handed down its decision, the New York Tribune reported the outcome. Two years later, the bridge case returned to the court, and again the Tribune scooped the justices before they made their decision public. Later that year, the Tribune published a running account of the court’s deliberations in Dred Scott. Historians have speculated that the leaks came from Justice John McLean, who authored the first bridge opinion before dissenting in the second one, as well as Dred Scott.”

The leaked unofficial decision prompted protestors to march in cities around the state and nation.

The ACLU posted tips, reminding protestors of their rights Tuesday on social media, saying protestors should write important phone numbers, like those for legal aid, on their bodies and that emergency contacts should be identified before protesting.

This leak is outrageous & dangerous.I pray & remain hopeful #SCOTUS stays true to this potential decision, but this unprecedented, intentional leak is malicious & threatens the independence of our highest court.Our judicial system should never be intimidated by the woke Left. https://t.co/B4ijfR1hYd — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) May 3, 2022

According to Poynter, a nonprofit media institute and newsroom that provides fact-checking, media literacy and journalism ethics training to citizens and journalists, ethics behind Politico’s decision to publish the document will likely become a case study for future generations of journalists.

Politico: Leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion would overturn Roe v. Wade (The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which established abortion as a constitutional right, Politico reported Monday based on what it said was a draft of a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito.

Analysis: Abortion could be severely limited in 23 states if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade (The Center Square) – Abortion would be banned or severely limited in 23 states if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, an analysis by the Guttmacher Institute indicates.

Reeves, Fitch speak out on Roe v. Wade leaked opinion (The Center Square) – In the wake of the leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision on overturning Roe v. Wade, Mississippi’s governor and attorney general spoke out on Tuesday.

Supreme Court Set to Overturn Roe v. Wade, Leaked Draft Opinion Shows TUESDAY, May 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, a leaked draft opinion shows.