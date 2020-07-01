Assistant utilities director retires from Liberty after 39 years

LIBERTY — After 39 years of service to the city of Liberty, Brent Ellison retired Friday, June 26.

Ellison started in 1981 as a maintenance worker and ended as the assistant utilities director for operations and construction.

“I was working with my father, sharpening various tools,” he said. “An employee for the city came in with a chainsaw and told me about an opening with the city. I had a young wife and three young kids. I needed a steady job. It was water and sewer breaks and a lot of opportunity for overtime. Of course, at that time, we had six members on the crew.”

The father of four daughters – Adrianne, Tiffany, Leslie and Katie – and nine grandchildren moved from Maintenance 1 to Maintenance 2 in about three years.

“After 18 years, I moved to engineering as a project inspector under former Public Works Director Steve Hanson,” Ellison said. “My maintenance skills helped me in the engineering department because I looked at those projects that I was inspecting with the eyes of what maintenance would be needed. I looked at things differently.”

Through the years, Ellison continued to watch the city grow while continuing his efforts to learn all of its nooks and crannies. Plus he added a fourth daughter too.

“I did project inspecting for three years and then was senior project inspector. That was 10 years total,” he explained. “I had the opportunity to move back to the utilities maintenance division as an operations manager. I did that role for about six years. Then, City Administrator Curt Wenson and I had a discussion almost five years ago that I would take ownership in the meters division, too.”

Ellison said the change from the old meters to the automated advanced metering for the city also fulfilled a task on his bucket list.

“I feel like that task is completed and leaves Jason Thomas, my successor, in a good place,” Ellison said. “When I came here, Liberty was in its Andy Griffith years, where things were quieter and a bit slower. My employee number is 260. I know that hundreds of employees have come along and left, too. Before retirement, I was the longest-ranking employee.”

Ellison said he has been fortunate to be with the city.

“It has been right for my family and me,” he said. “There have been challenges, almost daily, but I have been able to work with my second family here. There is self-satisfaction and the team satisfaction in getting these challenges resolved. Sometimes, there are safety concerns, but when we got the job done, I was proud of the team. My legacy is that.”

When Ellison started, there were six members of the department. Today, the staff is 23.

City Administrator Curt Wenson called Ellison the epitome of what a city employee should be.

“Brent is the kind of guy you could count on,” Wenson said. “He brings heart to the game every day. He gave so much to the community and most people don’t even realize that. He was that godsend for the entire city, especially with his knowledge of the water and sewer systems.”

Wenson said he knows that Thomas and he will still be able to reach out to Ellison if needed.

“I will have him as a resource, just as Jason will, too,” he said.

Thomas has worked with Ellison for 15 years.

“When I started here, I didn’t know about this industry, but Brent stuck with me,” he said. “I have learned to have more patience because of Brent. The gears around the city don’t turn as fast as you want and you have to get approvals and other paperwork. I want to get things accomplished, but I have slowed down.”

Thomas also thanks Ellison for the hands-on teaching.

“He is glad to help me from field work or repairs to spreadsheet editing,” he said. “I am definitely excited to build on what we have been working on. ... I do appreciate all his assistance and patience.”

Retirement will be a time to sit and drink coffee with his wife, Shari, who retired last year with 38 years of service to the Mid-Continent Public Library system. She retired as youth services manager.

“I missed out on recitals, concerts and other parental duties,” Ellison said. “My first on-call experience was 76 frozen meters. I did manage to sneak home and watch my kids open their Christmas presents. I have helped with snow removal early on, too. I always told my staff that even if the residents don’t see your name, they see the logo on the truck. They know a staff member is there to calm the circumstance.”