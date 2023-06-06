CLAY COUNTY — In a court hearing of the rape and kidnapping case against Timothy Haslett Jr., his attorney asked Monday, June 5, that he be moved back closer to Clay County.
Haslett of Excelsior Springs was arrested last year and indicted this year with rape, kidnapping and multiple counts of assault and sodomy as well as endangering the welfare of a child in the kidnapping and repeated sexual assault of a woman who Haslett allegedly held captive in his basement for about a month. Haslett pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Haslett and other inmates, who were being housed in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty, were temporarily relocated in May to Johnson County Detention Center in Johnson County, Missouri due to updates being done on the Liberty jail.
The upgrades required parts of the jail to be without power during the transition, prompting the temporary relocation of several inmates, including Haslett. The upgrades are expected to be complete in July. After updates are complete, the temporarily relocated inmates are expected to return to Clay County.
Investigators were initially called to the neighborhood around Haslett’s rented house on Old Orchard Avenue in Excelsior Springs in October. Police received reports of a woman going door to door screaming for help. Neighbors told investigators the woman escaped a home nearby in the 300 block of Old Orchard Avenue where she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.
Once officers arrived on scene, it was “readily evident she was being held against her will at some point,” Excelsior Springs Police Lt. Ryan Dowdy told media at the scene last year. The female victim said she escaped Haslett’s basement after being bound with duct tape and a metal collar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.