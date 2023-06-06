CLAY COUNTY — In a court hearing of the rape and kidnapping case against Timothy Haslett Jr., his attorney asked Monday, June 5, that he be moved back closer to Clay County.

Haslett of Excelsior Springs was arrested last year and indicted this year with rape, kidnapping and multiple counts of assault and sodomy as well as endangering the welfare of a child in the kidnapping and repeated sexual assault of a woman who Haslett allegedly held captive in his basement for about a month. Haslett pleaded not guilty to the charges.

