Snow and ice brought their own unique challenges to driving during the month of February. As temperatures warm this week, the Missouri Department of Transportation is focusing on the potholes left in the road with all the fluctuating temperatures and precipitation.

“Crews have already started working on patching potholes and will continue as the weather allows,” said Natalie Roark, MoDOT maintenance director, in a press release. “When you see a MoDOT crew making repairs, please slow down and move over a lane to give them room to work. And never drive distracted. Remember, Buckle Up Phone Down.”

In 2021, MoDOT patched approximately 530,000 potholes spending $18 million on pothole patching.

Potholes form when rain and snow from winter leave moisture that seeps into cracks and joints in the pavement and later freezes. This frozen water expands within the pavement causing it to bulge and bend. When the ice melts, gaps or voids are left in the surface and structure of the pavement. When cars and trucks drive over the bulging pavement, it weakens the roadway eventually causing chunks of pavement or asphalt to pop out, creating potholes.

The majority of pothole patching repairs are done now through the end of April. Short-term repairs are made using a cold asphalt mix with a priority to fill the deepest potholes first. The long-term fix, a hot asphalt mix, isn’t effective until temperatures remain warm for a prolonged period.

MoDOT maintains 34,000 miles of road, including interstates, U.S. and Missouri highways and lettered routes.

If you can't avoid a pothole, try to slow down before you hit it. Here are some other safety tips:

• Don't brake directly over a pothole as this can cause more damage.

• When driving over the pothole, hold the steering wheel firmly to avoid losing control.

• Use caution when driving over a puddle of water because it might be a pothole in hiding.

• Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Properly inflated tires hold up better against potholes than tires that have too much or too little air.

Motorists can report the location of potholes on state-maintained roads using the following tools:

• Call the 24/7 Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636).

• Use the Report a Road Concern form on the web at modot.org.

• Use a smart phone/tablet with a mobile friendly form at modot.org/roadconcern.

Potholes on city streets or subdivisions should be reported to local city or county maintenance.