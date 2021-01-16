When snow and ice are cleared from the roads and forecast, drivers should expect to see maintenance crews at work on Missouri’s highways, often in slow-moving operations.

In 2020, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s truck/trailer-mounted attenuators were struck 48 times, compared to 36 in 2019. Many of these crashes were the result of drivers not paying attention, speeding or both, according to a MoDOT press release.

These protective vehicles serve as a warning to traffic approaching a temporary mobile work zone and are the only thing separating workers making road repairs and the traveling public.

“These trucks are designed to get your attention and warn you about the work zone ahead with flashing lights and arrow boards,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT's chief safety and operations officer. “But we still rely on you to focus and make the decision to slow down and move over, for your safety and ours.”

Missouri’s Move Over law requires drivers to either change lanes or slow down when approaching MoDOT, law enforcement or other emergency vehicles with flashing lights.