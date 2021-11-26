Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, reminds everyone there will be an increase in traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Drivers should remain alert to changes along their normal route. Regardless of traffic patterns, safety should remain a priority, according to a press release.

The counting period for the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday weekend is from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Troopers will be participating in Operation CARE, enforcing all traffic laws and available to assist the public. Over the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, 12 people were killed and 379 injured in 1,166 traffic crashes.

"Drivers should make sure their vehicles are in good condition and that they are well rested before they start driving. Remember: There is never a reason to speed, drive aggressively or drive impaired," states a release.

If temperatures are mild, boating or fishing might become part of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend plans. If so, remember there is less daylight, which makes your vessel's navigation lights essential.

"Check your lights and have extra bulbs on board before you head out," states the release.

This time of year, water is becoming colder and hypothermia is a concern. The body loses heat 25 times faster in water than in the air of the same temperature. If you take an unexpected plunge in cold water, it's important to get out of the water and into dry clothes as soon as possible.

"Most boaters wear more clothing this time of year, so the proper wearing of life jackets and using caution to avoid falling overboard is even more important. Having a plan as to how you would exit the water if you inadvertently fell overboard is imperative," states the release.

Watercraft operators must consider the effect their actions have on others. Share the waterway and use common sense, good judgment and courtesy to ensure the safety of all.

The public is encouraged to call the Patrol's Emergency Report Line (800) 525-5555 or *55 on your cellular phone if they witness criminal activity or experience an emergency.