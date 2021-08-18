Bicentennial Freedom Celebration Saturday

LIBERTY — Clay County African American Legacy Inc. will celebrate Missouri’s bicentennial and local history with a Bicentennial Freedom Celebration that includes groundbreaking of a memorial honoring more than 750 African-American citizens buried in the segregated sections of Liberty’s Fairview and New Hope cemeteries. The groundbreaking is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.

Those in the cemeteries include war veterans, people who were enslaved, domestic staff, laborers, housewives, infants and children, teachers, clergymen and businessmen. Most were buried without a marker.

To acknowledge their final resting place, the Liberty African American Legacy Memorial is being constructed. Once complete, the memorial will include granite with names engraved, bollards marking the perimeter, benches, a walkway, story stones telling stories of various African-Americans buried in the cemetery and interpretative panels with educational information.

Groundbreaking attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

After the groundbreaking, around 10 a.m. there will be a processional from the cemetery to Ruth Moore Park, 401 N. Grover St. in Liberty. It the park, there will be a dedication of a historical marker to honor Ruth Moore, who served as chair of the 1954 Liberty Parks and Recreation Board and for whom the park is named.

Also in the park will be The Recipe Poetry Guild at 11:30 a.m. There will also be food trucks, music, and at 12:30 p.m., Martika Daniels will perform her one-woman stunt show.

The Clay County African American Legacy Inc. received a $1,000 grant from the Liberty Arts Commission to assist in programming costs for the celebration.

AJ Byrd, CCAAL Inc. board president notes, “Freedom celebrations help us promote human relations among all races.”