President Joe Biden will be in Kansas City today, Dec. 8.

The president will be in the city at the Kansas City Transit Authority to tout the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill he signed into law in November.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas took to Twitter to share topics of discussion that may come up during the president's visit and address. This includes the city's Zero Fare and Zero Emissions Transit and expansion of the streetcar.

In addition, the effort to replace The Buck O'Neil Bridge, a major Northland commuter hub, could be a topic of discussion. The bridge is 60 years old and in need of repair.

The Show Me State's roadways and bridges have received failing grades for long periods of time.

