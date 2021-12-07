President Joe Biden will visit Kansas City Wednesday, Dec. 8, to promote the new federal infrastructure bill.

When he gets here

According to the White House, Biden is expected to land on Air Force One around 12:45 p.m. at Kansas City International Airport and will leave around 3:45 p.m.

Where will he be?

White House officials said the president will give a speech at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, located at 1200 E. 18th St. Traffic between the airport and the area surrounding the transportation authority is expected to be intense Wednesday. Travelers should expect to spend more commuting if in the area.

“Traffic control and routing surrounding a presidential visit is a security issue,” Maggie Green, spokesperson for Kansas City, told TV reporters. “Some motorists might encounter slight delays or detours as the motorcade drives through an area.”

More details on Biden's regional visit will be published as details become available.