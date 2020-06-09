SMITHVILLE — While holding signs denouncing racism that included statements such as “White privilege is real, skin color is not a crime and racism is a pandemic,” throngs of Smithville children, young adults and parents lined downtown Smithville’s Main Street Monday, June 8, as they took part in a Black Lives Matter protest.

During the protest, drivers could be heard passing by and honking vehicle horns while other passersby were seen shaking their heads.

The local protest came in the wake of deaths elsewhere in the nation of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, African Americans who were killed by police during encounters with officers. Their deaths, along with others in recent months and years, have sparked outrage in communities across the nation, with protesters taking to the streets in recent days and weeks to demand racial equality and justice for those killed as a result of police action.

One group at the Smithville protest was the Guptas, a mixed-race family that includes parents Debbie and Ganesh and daughters Autumn and Leeta. Ganesh, who wore his U.S. Army uniform and held a sign that read, “Remember Kent State,” commented on the state of policing in the U.S., saying oversight is needed.

“We are both physicians,” Ganesh said of himself and his wife. “Over the course of the last 25 years, I’ve heard so many times that physicians cannot police themselves. Therefore, we have so many organizations that can look into what we do. I would say if that is true for physicians, police are the same way.”

Debbie said her views of racial matters and issues with equality have changed since the couple’s daughters began college.

“I’m ashamed to admit that I didn’t think racism was as big of a problem as it is,” she said. “With my daughters going off to college and dealing with it more ... and then reading things that have been happening and the frequency of it, (it) made me realize it is still very much an issue and it is way past time to fix it,” she said.

“I think this sign says it best,” Ganesh added, referencing a sign his wife was holding at the protest that read, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Autumn said she and her sister participated in the protest in Smithville to help bring awareness home after going to college out of state, adding at college, people tend to gravitate and speak with people who hold similar views but that those views maybe different from those held by others where one grew up.

“... If people here know us, they know our family, they’ve seen us grow up from age 5 to 18. If we can bring similar messages (home), we can (affect change) in Smithville, too,” she said.

“We don’t need to be in Los Angeles or New York to make a big change,” Leeta added. “It is cool to see it here as well, not just where we go to (college).”

Organizer Shelbi Ashcroft, said she had no idea the protest she organized in downtown Smithville would grow to be as large as it was Monday.

“I thought it would be me with five of my friends silently holding signs in a park for a couple of hours,” she said of the crowd that grew to roughly 70. “I did not anticipate to see so many families here, so many parents also so deeply involved with this. I am so happy that so much of the town has donated so many things and been out here in full support.”

The organizer said she was motivated because she believes small communities are key communicators for the rest of the country. Ashcroft, 21, who grew up in Smithville, said she was also motivated to help craft change in her community. According to U.S. Census 2019 population estimates for Smithville, the city has a total of 10,795 residents, 89.5% of which self-reported being white.

“I’ve been in this town since the second grade, so about 13 years,” Ashcroft said. “Even just the things I overheard in my town going to high school, there are things I knew, even growing up very white and very privileged, things that were just not OK.

“I’ve been in this town since the second grade, so about 13 years,” she said. “Even just the things I overheard in my town going to high school, there are things I knew, even growing up very white and very privileged, things that were just not OK.”

Protestor Katie Booth participated because she thinks Smithville as a whole needs to understand there is a systemic problem with racism in the country and that compliancy surrounding a lack of racial equality in the nation’s history needs to end.

“I think too many lives are being lost and not enough action is being taken,” Booth said. “Part of me feels really glad this is happening because I feel the veil that has been covering America’s dark history is being lifted … . I think this veil needs to be lifted so people can address the racism that really underlies America’s roots.”

While some community members showed support to protesters by donating water and blank cardboard and markers to make signs, others, Ashcroft said, took to social media to discourage the event.

“We noticed on Facebook that a lot of people were like, ‘Our town doesn’t need this,’ which alone just made us very aware that our town very much did need this conversation,” the organizer said. “The conversations in small towns matter because people leave the small towns. We need to make sure people are getting educated in the right way and taking Black Lives Matter seriously.”

Handfuls of opposing and alternative viewpoints have been posted to the Smithville, MO — Uncensored Facebook page, which requires a person to join the group to comment. Some comments questioned why others who may not reside in Smithville full time or any longer would want to protest in the city.

On the city’s police department Facebook page, Chief Jason Lockridge said organizers were not part of an outside group coming into Smithville, but “a group of our local young adults and families who feel compelled to voice their concerns in a constructive and peaceful manner.”

Lockridge said organizers did consult the police department before the event.

“We are aware of concerns regarding this demonstration. We ask that the citizens of Smithville respect the peaceful intent of this assembly,” he said.