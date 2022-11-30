LIBERTY — Officers with Liberty Police Department took to social media after a woman in northern Liberty around the area of Highways 69 and 33 was bitten after mistaking a bobcat for a house kitten on Thanksgiving.
"A word of advice ... if you want to pick up the cute little kitten to pet it, make sure it is not a bobcat first!!" Liberty police wrote on Facebook. "They do bite and scratch."
Lt. Nathan Mulch said the bobcat was released back into the woods as it did not show any signs of being sick or injured. The woman didn't require medical attention after a minor injury to her thumb.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, bobcats are a yellowish- to reddish-brown cat streaked and spotted with black.
"It has long hind legs, a short, broad face and a short 'bobbed' tail. The backs of the prominent, pointed ears are black with a central light-colored spot. Ear tufts, when present, are black. Both sexes look alike. The pupils of the eyes are oval (vertically narrowed) in bright light but nearly round in dim light. Bobcats and their dens have a very strong odor," states the Department of Conservation website.
Bobcats used to live primarily in the Ozarks and Missouri's bootheel, but in recent decades have expanded westward and northward.
"Bobcats live in heavy forest cover, preferably second-growth timber with much underbrush, broken with clearings such as glades and rocky outcrops. They can inhabit nearly every terrestrial habitat, however," states the conservation department.
