bobcat.jpg

Liberty police urge caution for residents who spot animals in the wild after a woman mistakes a bobcat kitten for a house cat and is bitten.

 Submitted photo/Liberty Police

LIBERTY — Officers with Liberty Police Department took to social media after a woman in northern Liberty around the area of Highways 69 and 33 was bitten after mistaking a bobcat for a house kitten on Thanksgiving. 

"A word of advice ... if you want to pick up the cute little kitten to pet it, make sure it is not a bobcat first!!" Liberty police wrote on Facebook. "They do bite and scratch."

