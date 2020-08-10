A body was found Sunday, Aug. 9, in the Missouri River near the Clay and Jackson County lines in Sugar Creek.
The Sugar Creek Police Department was called to La Benite Park, located under the Missouri Highway 291 bridge near the Liberty outskirts, around 8:30 a.m. Sunday after someone reported finding a corpse in the river.
The victim’s identity and cause of death have yet to be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.