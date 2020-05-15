Both senior car parades now on Sunday

LIBERTY — Due to forecasted rain on Saturday, Liberty North's car parade has been moved to Sunday, May 17.
So instead of a weekend full of senior car parades, both parades will be on Sunday.
For Liberty North, the arrival to line up is 10:30 a.m. at Liberty North High School and the parade will begin at noon.
The car parade of Liberty High has an arrival of 1:30 p.m. at Liberty High School and the parade will begin at 3 p.m.
The seniors who participate in the parade are encouraged to wear spirit wear and decorate their cars appropriately. Plus all participating seniors must obey the rules of the road.
