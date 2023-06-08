Boy saved by local deputy doing great

CLAY COUNTY —It’s a happy update to a story many across the Northland hoped for.
In May, Clay County deputy Jonathan Bransfield, who works as a school resource deputy in North Kansas City Schools District, responded to a call for one of his students in crisis. The boy had climbed the water tower at Worlds of Fun and was contemplating jumping.
Thanks to the connection Bransfield made with the student, he was able to talk the boy down and seek help.
During a meeting of the Clay County Commission June 7, Bransfield was honored by county leaders and state Rep. Bill Allen. They presented Bransfield with a county proclamation and Missouri House resolution for his efforts, for which have many across the region calling him a hero.
KANSAS CITY — As Jonathan Bransfield was headed to bed Wednesday, May 24, he received a call…
While the recognition was appreciated, he got an even bigger thank-you the same day as he arrived at a local high school, where he is serving as a summer school resource deputy.
“He spotted the boy and his mother. They had come hoping to see him,” states a sheriff’s office release.
“The boy got out of the car, came over to me with an enormous smile on his face and gave me one of the greatest hugs I've ever received,” said Bransfield. “He squeezed, I squeezed and he just said thank you. I asked how he was doing and he said, 'I am doing so good and so much better. I'm talking to my family now, I'm on a great plan and every day is a great day to be alive!'”
The boy’s mother, according to Bransfield, also was smiling and sheading tears.
“She gave me a hug and said he is doing so great,” said the deputy.
