Boy saved by local deputy doing great

During a meeting of the Clay County Commission Wednesday, June 7, deputy Jonathan Bransfield was honored by county leaders for saving a boy in crisis.

CLAY COUNTY —It’s a happy update to a story many across the Northland hoped for.

In May, Clay County deputy Jonathan Bransfield, who works as a school resource deputy in North Kansas City Schools District, responded to a call for one of his students in crisis. The boy had climbed the water tower at Worlds of Fun and was contemplating jumping.

