CLAY COUNTY — In a quiet but packed Division 4 courtroom in the James Rooney Justice Center in downtown Liberty Thursday, Sept. 1, accused killer Joshua T. Rocha, 24, appeared in person for an arraignment after a grand jury indicted him on one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony armed criminal action following the shooting death of North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez.
The courtroom, full of the fallen officer’s loved ones, fellow members of law enforcement and North Kansas City officials watched on as Rocha, with a dark goatee and wearing a gray-striped county jail inmate’s uniform with white socks and orange slides, walked shackled into the courtroom.
Rocha stood quietly as his attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf to both charges. The judge continued the case to Oct. 25.
After the minutes-long arraignment, members of law enforcement and Vasquez’s survivors filed out of the courthouse, declining to speak with media.
According to court documents, Rocha allegedly said he was on the way to purchase ammunition for the .300 rifle he had in the car with him when Vasquez pulled him over. According to the documents, Rocha told police he did not want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed so when Vasquez approached the door of the Taurus, Rocha shot him with the rifle.
The accused shooter also allegedly then told investigators he got out of the car and shot the officer again while he was laying on the ground. The probable cause statement reports the shooter told police at some point his rifle jammed, so he had to clear it, and in doing so, shot Vasquez again.
Rocha later walked in the Clay County Annex in Kansas City and told an employee he needed to turn himself in. According to the probable cause document, Rocha said, “I committed murder.”
A candlelit vigil for fallen North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez brought out veterans from elsewhere in the nation who were in the Kansas City area this week as part of the VFW National Convention.
Firefighters clean shooting site that has become memorial
In an effort to consolidate two memorial sites to Officer Daniel Vasquez, members of North Kansas City Fire Department’s shifts A and C cleaned up the corner lot and organized flowers under a photo of the slain officer.
The North Kansas City Police Department still had a Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy vehicle in front of it late afternoon Tuesday, July 19. Law enforcement officials from around the region helped in the investigation involving the shooting death of the fallen NKC officer.
A processional of first response agencies, including Kansas City Police Department, escorted Vasquez's body to a funeral home Wednesday, July 20. KCPD, which shared this photo on Facebook, wrote "We proudly helped, but are heartbroken. We ache for Officer Vasquez’s family, friends and fellow NKCPD members. Officer Vasquez, we forever appreciate you."
Firefighters clean shooting site that has become memorial
Firefighters from North Kansas City's Fire Department cleaned up an area that has become a memorial on 21st Avenue, around 30 feet from the intersection of Clay Street and 21st Avenue, where North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez was shot Tuesday, July 19, in the line of duty.
A candlelit vigil was held outside North Kansas City police headquarters Wednesday, July 20, for fallen officer Daniel Vasquez, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop.
Vasquez squad vehicle
Officer Daniel Vasquez's patrol vehicle sits in front of the North Kansas City Police Department as a makeshift shrine where many have come to place flowers and pay their respects.
officers hug.jpg
Members of law enforcement console one another outside the Rooney Justice Center in downtown Liberty Thursday, July 21. The center includes circuit court courtrooms.
police station.jpg
The North Kansas City Police Department still had a Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy vehicle in front of it late afternoon Tuesday, July 19. Law enforcement officials from around the region helped in the investigation involving the shooting death of the fallen NKC officer.
Community mourns NKC officer Daniel Vasquez
at car memorial.jpg
A grieving candlelit vigil attendee walks away from officer Vasquez's vehicle.
The accused shooter was first arraigned on charges related to the case in July, days after the officer’s killing. Kansas City Police Deputy Chief Mike Wood spoke with reporters after that initial arraignment. He said it’s difficult for career law enforcement officers and those in administration, like himself, to have something like this happen among the ranks. He called the shooting "senseless."
“It didn't have to happen,” he said.
After Vasquez’s shooting, support from around the area and the nation poured in. North Kansas City Deputy City Administrator Kim Nakahodo said the police department and city staff were surrounded with love and support.
The department has 41 sworn officers and this incident marks the first on-duty officer death in the department's history, she said.
"Danny was with us for about a year and a half," she said. "He was passionate about the law, our city and the community. It's been heartbreaking as we have received photos from citizens of Danny and their children at community events. That speaks volumes."
