Joshua Rocha is charged in the killing of North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez.

CLAY COUNTY — In a quiet but packed Division 4 courtroom in the James Rooney Justice Center in downtown Liberty Thursday, Sept. 1, accused killer Joshua T. Rocha, 24, appeared in person for an arraignment after a grand jury indicted him on one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony armed criminal action following the shooting death of North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez.

The courtroom, full of the fallen officer’s loved ones, fellow members of law enforcement and North Kansas City officials watched on as Rocha, with a dark goatee and wearing a gray-striped county jail inmate’s uniform with white socks and orange slides, walked shackled into the courtroom.

