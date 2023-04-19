In a photo shared to social media by Shaun King, attorney Lee Merritt is seen here with Ralph Yarl, while he is recuperating at home after being shot twice last week. "Had the bullet hit his head a fraction of an inch in any other direction, he would probably be dead right now. He is expected to make a full recovery, but it will take time. And we ask that you pray for Ralph and his family daily," wrote Merritt on Instagram after sharing the photo from King.
Andrew Lester is seen here in his jail booking photo after surrendering Tuesday, April 18, to Clay County Detention Center in Liberty. He is charged with armed criminal action and felony assault in the shooting of Ralph Yarl.
Submitted photo/Shaun King
CLAY COUNTY — In a Clay County Circuit courtroom half full of media Wednesday, April 19, Andrew D. Lester, 84, of Kansas City, pleaded not guilty to Class A felony assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, the teen who went to Lester’s residence by mistake last week.
Dressed in khaki pants, a button-down shirt, jacket and walking with a cane, Lester took the closest seat to the entrance where he came in at the front courtroom in the James Rooney Justice Center in downtown Liberty with his attorney for his arraignment. Those watching the court proceedings included one of one Yarl’s attorneys, Lee Merritt. Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson was in the courtroom representing the state.
Judge Louis Angles read the conditions of Lester’s bond, which include no contact with Yarl; reporting to his bond supervision company within 24 hours and at least monthly with possible home visits; no possession of weapons of any kind; no leaving the state; and surrender of his passport and concealed carry permits if he has them. Lester did tell the judge he has a concealed carry permit and “will not be staying there,” referring to his residence where Yarl was shot.
During a press conference Monday, April 17, Thompson announced the charges filed against Lester. Lester surrendered to Clay County Detention Center staff the following day on the warrant and then bonded out within hours. Bond was set at $200,000, of which he had to pay 10%.
Thompson said the case, referred to his office from Kansas City Police Department the same day as the press conference, had a racial component, but would not elaborate on that component. The assault charge, if convicted, carries upward of a life sentence while the second charge carries up to 15 years.
Thompson told reporters Lester was charged with assault rather than attempted murder or a hate crime as the sentence for the class A assault charge under Missouri law carries a longer term if convicted.
“Other charges may not carry that same range of punishment,” he said Monday.
The lack of a hate crime charge and that it took days to charge Lester have sparked national outrage. Some Kansas City leaders are now asking the state attorney general to investigate the possibility of a hate crime charge against him.
When asked at Monday’s press conference if a hate crime may later be brought against Lester, Thompson said it would create double jeopardy issues.
The shooting occurred before 10 p.m. April 13, after Yarl, a Staley High School standout student in the North Kansas City Public Schools District, knocked on the wrong door while attempting to pick up his younger siblings. Yarl was meant to go to a house on Northeast 115th Terrace, but went to 115th Street, about a block away.
The probable cause statement states Lester, who lives alone in the residence, had laid down to bed when he heard the doorbell ring and picked up his gun, a .32-caliber revolver, before responding to the door.
His residence has two doors at the front, one interior main door and one glass exterior storm door, both of which were locked. According to the court document, Lester said he opened the interior door and saw the Black male “pulling on the exterior storm door handle.” Lester told investigators he believed the Black male was trying to break in and shot twice within a few seconds of opening the door.
“(Lester) stated no words were exchanged during the incident and the male had not said anything prior to pulling on the door handle,” reads the probable cause statement. “He believed he was protecting himself from a physical confrontation and could not take the chance of the male coming in,” reads the probable cause statement.
Thompson said Yarl was shot twice, once in the head and once in the arm. When asked about why Lester was held for less than 24 hours before being released when initially brought in before charges were filed and why charges were brought several days after the shooting, Thompson told reporters law enforcement worked hard to conduct a thorough investigation and that Missouri state law requires a person be released if not charged in 24 hours after being initially brought in.
“In this case, it was clear additional investigation needed to be done so that the case could be built upon a solid foundation,” the prosecuting attorney said. The additional investigation included getting Yarl’s statement, who was initially being treated for critical injuries and could not be interviewed, according to authorities.
Yarl told investigators, according to court documents, he did not pull on the door handle, that it was his first time at the residence, that he ran away to keep from being shot again and that the man in the house told him, “Don’t come around here.”
Yarl ran to multiple houses, screaming for help and that he’d been shot before receiving aid.
One of the victim’s family attorneys, Lee Merritt, called Yarl’s survival a “miracle.” After Lester’s arraignment Wednesday, Merritt told reporters a show of remorse from Lester would have been “a guilty plea.”
The next court date for Lester is scheduled for June 1.
