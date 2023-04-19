CLAY COUNTY — In a Clay County Circuit courtroom half full of media Wednesday, April 19, Andrew D. Lester, 84, of Kansas City, pleaded not guilty to Class A felony assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, the teen who went to Lester’s residence by mistake last week.

Dressed in khaki pants, a button-down shirt, jacket and walking with a cane, Lester took the closest seat to the entrance where he came in at the front courtroom in the James Rooney Justice Center in downtown Liberty with his attorney for his arraignment. Those watching the court proceedings included one of one Yarl’s attorneys, Lee Merritt. Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson was in the courtroom representing the state.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.