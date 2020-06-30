LIBERTY — A vehicle chase that began in Independence ended with an officer-involved shooting in downtown Liberty around 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, near the intersection of Leonard and Mill streets.
Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri Highway Patrol, the law enforcement agency heading up the shooting investigation, said the chase began after a white, male suspect failed to stop a red pickup truck he was driving during a traffic stop in Independence around 1:45 p.m.
After failed attempts to get the truck to stop by Independence police, Bell said the pursuit continued up Missouri Highway 291 into Liberty.
“We are not sure why the suspect fled the traffic stop,” Bell said.
Once in Liberty, Liberty police Capt. Matt Kellogg said Liberty officers joined the pursuit and deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The strips punctured multiple tires, causing them to deflate, but did not stop the vehicle. In addition to Liberty and Independence police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and highway patrol troopers assisted in the pursuit.
According to law enforcement, the truck exited north onto South Leonard Street before the chase ended near West Mill Street when the driver exited the red truck and allegedly pulled a gun.
“He got out with a handgun, pointed that handgun to the Independence police officer and the officer had to make the decision, and that decision at the time was to fire his duty weapon,” Bell said at the scene. It is unclear how many shots were fired.
Medical personnel from the Liberty Fire Department also responded to the scene. The suspect, who Bell said was in his 30s, was transported to an area hospital after initially being treated at the scene. Bell said no word has been given on the suspect's condition, but it was initially “believed to be somewhat serious.”
The suspect’s name has yet to be released. More details on this developing story will be published as they become available.
