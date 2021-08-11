CLAY COUNTY — To protect the health of inmates, the Clay County Detention Center instituted a precautionary 10-day lockdown starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Lockdown means inmates will remain isolated in their cells 23 hours daily, and there will be no visitation allowed. The Detention Center lobby will remain open so visitors can contribute to inmates’ accounts.
According to the release, there is no COVID-19 outbreak in the detention center. However, due to community spread of the Delta variant and reduced space at area hospitals, Sheriff Will Akin placed the jail on lockdown. The inability to obtain reliable COVID-19 tests for symptomatic inmates also prompted the lock-down decision.
“Even a .0001% inaccuracy on the tests is too much of a risk to gamble with in an enclosed environment like our jail,” Akin said.
The Sheriff’s Office is working with Clay County Circuit Court and Prosecutor’s Office to determine which inmates can safely be released during this period. Inmates awaiting trial for serious and/or violent offenses will not be released. The detention center will continue to take in those arrested for serious and violent offenses.
The Clay County Detention Center closed to municipal arrests Monday, Aug. 9, for a period of at least 30 days.
All jail employees in contact with inmates are required to be masked, and Akin has asked all employees to give “thoughtful consideration” to getting vaccinated against COVID-19, states the release.
After multiple surveys, 17 of the approximately 230 current inmates have asked to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, and the sheriff’s office is working through several agencies to coordinate an on-site vaccination clinic as soon as possible, states the release.
