SMITHVILLE — Longtime Smithville community leader and businessman Collins “Colonel” Kindred passed away this week.
Kindred is well-known in the Northland for his decades-long ownership of Kindred Chevrolet, now Victory Chevrolet.
An icon in Smithville, many residents remember hearing Kindred’s stories about when the dealership was downtown and the flood of 1965 that Kindred said he barely escaped.
After the great flood of 1965 that nearly wiped Smithville from the map, Kindred took to public service by way of supporting and campaigning for creation of Smithville Lake and the related dam.
Kindred leaves behind his wife of more than 70 years, Lou Kindred as well as children, grandchildren, other family and many friends.
More on Kindred’s legacy will be published in a future edition of the Courier-Tribune.
