CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 3, approved severance agreements with five of the county's senior employees, including all three assistant county administrators, who oversee daily operations of the county outside of elected offices.
"Due to the confidential nature of employment matters, the county has no other comment at this time," states a county release.
The five employees who received settlements are: Melissa Mohler, tourism and project development manager; Brad Garrett, assistant county administrator for facilities; Laurie Portwood, assistant county administrator for finance; Nicole Brown, assistant county administrator for public services; and Nikki Thorn, public relations and events manager.
Within their separation agreements, the five employees listed claims that their civil rights were violated as well as being subject to a hostile workplace, gender discrimination and retaliation while employed by Clay County. All five were given salary continuation through the end of the 2020 calendar year.
As part of the settlement agreement, Mohler will receive a severance payment of $42,686.76. For Garrett, the payment is $76,884.72. Portwood's payment is $86,483.46 and Thorn's payment is $69,047.28.
This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.
