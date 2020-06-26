PLEASANT VALLEY — Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies remain on scene after responding to an assist called by Pleasant Valley Police at around 5 a.m. Friday, June 26, to investigate a reported shooting in the 9000 block of Liberty Drive. According to deputies, it was reported at least one person barricaded themselves inside a home.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, negotiators were still at the scene. According to the sheriff's office, a victim has been transported to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, Liberty Fire ambulance crew, Claycomo fire, along with Clay County deputies, SWAT and local police are on scene. According to police, two people are in custody and officers are searching the house.
Liberty Police officers are currently working street closures. South Liberty Parkway is closed east of Interstate 35 to Flintlock Road. South Stewart Road is also closed from Catherine Road to South Liberty Parkway. Drivers should avoid the area.
This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.