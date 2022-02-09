CLAY COUNTY — Detectives are hoping new information and additional reward money will help solve the murder of 45-year-old Alesha J. Reade, who went missing a year ago.
“This murder has weighed on our investigators and our community for a year,” Sheriff Will Akin said. “We have never stopped working this case, and we will continue to do so until justice is served and Alesha’s family has closure.”
Reade was last seen at the Fav Trip gas station at 10507 E. 23rd St. in Independence about 8:40 p.m. Feb. 9, 2021. Detectives are now releasing that she was last known to be a passenger in a dark-colored Volkswagen Passat.
Reade was reported missing in Independence on Feb. 11, 2021. Later that day, her remains were located near Cameron and Easley roads in Clay County. Her remains were identified by investigators after a passerby discovered them while walking in the area.
Reade’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in her case. This is in addition to the $2,000 reward offered by the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline.
“Reade was a mother from Independence. Her family misses her greatly and is seeking closure. Detectives are seeking any information that can help them solve her murder,” states a sheriff’s office release.
After her remains were located last year, a member of Reade’s family spoke with the Courier-Tribune.
“It’s consumed us, it’s pretty much all we can think about. … We are just trying to piece it all together and figure out why she would be in that area,” said Melissa Reade of her sister-in-law.
While her sister-in-law did not always make the right choices, Melissa said Alesha was a good person and did not deserve what happened to her.
“Alesha lived a hard life, she had her demons. She was an addict, an active addict, but she was a good person. She’d give you the shirt off her back and give you her last dollar,” said the family’s spokesperson who, along with other loved ones, spent days hanging fliers about Alesha’s disappearance throughout the Kansas City metro area in hopes of encouraging someone with information to come forward. “… She wasn’t just a drug addict. She was a mother, a daughter, a grandmother, a sister. She had a family, she was loved.”
Tipsters can call detectives directly at 407-3723 or can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS (8477).
