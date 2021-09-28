SMITHVILLE — U.S. Highway 169 is currently closed from Highway KK to 179th Street in Smithville as troopers with the highway patrol invstigate a fatality accident.
First responders, including Smithville fire district personnel, responded to the scene around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Drivers in the area are encourages to stay alert, slow down and be prepared for delays and traffic diversions.
“Traffic is being diverted onto KK and Thomas Lane for now. We expect the road to be closed for a while,” states a Smithville police release about the accident.
More details will be published as they become available.
