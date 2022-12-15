CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality crash that took the life of a teenager Wednesday, Dec. 14. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Jacob A. R. Craig of Holt.
According to a press release from Sarah Boyd, the sheriff's office's public relations manager, the crash occurred about 7:17 p.m. on Highway A near 112th Street when Craig was driving a Chevy Impala and lost control of the car. It sideswiped a Ford F-150 truck then struck a Dodge Ram truck head-on.
Craig was declared deceased at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. Two adults and two children in the Dodge Ram were transported to hospitals with moderate injuries. The driver of the F-150 was not injured. All involved were wearing seat belts.
"Deputies were initially notified of the crash by a call from a smart watch worn by one of the occupants of the Dodge Ram. It detected a crash and called 9-1-1. The Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate," states the release.
Boyd told the Courier-Tribune Friday, Dec. 16, the crash was likely the result of distracted driving and/or speeding, but the investigation continues.
"Why he lost control is still under investigation. One piece of that is checking for any possible impairment, which we always do in a fatality crash. That’s determined by toxicology lab work. Toxicology reports can take four to eight weeks to come back from the medical examiner," she said.
