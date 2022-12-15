Police Lights
Metro Creative

CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality crash that took the life of a teenager Wednesday, Dec. 14. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Jacob A. R. Craig of Holt.

According to a press release from Sarah Boyd, the sheriff's office's public relations manager, the crash occurred about 7:17 p.m. on Highway A near 112th Street when Craig was driving a Chevy Impala and lost control of the car. It sideswiped a Ford F-150 truck then struck a Dodge Ram truck head-on.

