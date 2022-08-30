CLAY COUNTY — Grand jurors indicted Joshua Rocha, 24, Tuesday, Aug. 30, on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action following the gunning down of North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez in July.

Rocha, currently being held in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty, is set to appear in court on Sept. 1. Bond remains $2 million.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

