CLAY COUNTY — Grand jurors indicted Joshua Rocha, 24, Tuesday, Aug. 30, on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action following the gunning down of North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez in July.
Rocha, currently being held in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty, is set to appear in court on Sept. 1. Bond remains $2 million.
The indictment alleges on July 19, Rocha, after "deliberation, caused the death of North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez by shooting him, and that he used a deadly weapon in committing the crime of murder in the first degree," states a release from the county's prosecuting attorney's office.
According to court documents, Rocha allegedly said he was on the way to purchase ammunition for the .300 rifle he had in the car with him when Vasquez pulled him over. According to the documents, Rocha told police he did not want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed so when Vasquez approached the door of the Taurus he drove, Rocha shot him with the rifle.
The accused shooter also allegedly then told investigators he got out of the car and shot the officer again while he was laying on the ground. The probable cause statement reports the shooter told police at some point his rifle jammed, so he had to clear it, and in doing so, shot Vasquez again.
Rocha later walked in the Clay County Annex in Kansas City and told an employee he needed to turn himself in. According to the probable cause document, Rocha said “I committed murder.”
Outside the Rooney Justice Center on the Liberty Square after Rocha’s arraignment in July, Kansas City Police Deputy Chief Mike Wood spoke with reporters, calling the shooting “senseless.”
“It didn’t have to happen,” he said.
More than a 1,000 people from the local community and law enforcement agencies around the country took part in the moving funeral processional for Vasquez July 27.
More details on what took place in court will be published as details become available.
