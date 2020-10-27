LIBERTY — Liberty fire trucks and police cars currently line Brentwood Drive in Liberty as first responders worked to put out a house fire around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
"We don't know a lot right now," Fire Chief John Mills said. "We know it is a basement fire and no one is inside."
Brentwood Drive in Liberty is currently closed from Wilshire Boulevard to Monterey Avenue.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. More details will be published as they become available.
