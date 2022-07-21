LIBERTY — Before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, the doors to Division 7 courtroom opened and more than three dozen law enforcement officials from Gladstone, Liberty, Clay County Sheriff's Office, Independence as well as North Kansas City filed into the front few rows of seats in Liberty’s Rooney Justice Center ahead of the arraignment of Joshua T. Rocha.
Eventually, the small courthouse was standing room only with family filing in at the end. The brotherhood in blue came out in force.
As the room waited for Clay County Circuit Court Judge Louis Angles, not a whisper could be heard, but the air conditioner and the shifting of people standing, many of them wearing bulletproof vests.
Joshua T. Rocha, 24, dressed in gray and black striped prison attire and shackled at the feet and hands, walked into the courtroom, past many officers. He made no eye contact.
Angles read the charges of first-degree murder and the unlawful use of a firearm against Rocha, who was charged after turning himself in following the shooting death of North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez earlier this week. Family members of the fallen officer in the front row sat motionless, except for the sound of a woman crying.
"I am going to enter a not guilty plea," Angles said to Rocha. "I am appointing your case to the public defender's office so you will have representation."
A bond hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, and another hearing for 9 a.m. Sept. 2.
After the brief arraignment, law enforcement officials filed out into the main foyer and several offered hugs to each other. A few North Kansas City police officers cried and hugged.
North Kansas City Deputy City Administrator Kim Nakahodo, who also serves as the city's public information officer, said the police department and city staff have been surrounded with love and support.
The department has 50 sworn officers and this incident marks the first on-duty officer death in the department's history, she said.
"Danny was with us for about a year and a half," she said. "He was passionate about the law, our city and the community. It's been heartbreaking as we have received photos from citizens of Danny and their children at community events. That speaks volumes."
NKC Mayor Bryant DeLong, who also attended the arraignment, said he appreciated the regional response from the many law enforcement agencies.
"I assume we will see the same through the rest of this process," he said.
Rocha, at the time of his arrest, lived in North Kansas City. He however attended middle school in Liberty, according to Liberty Public Schools.
According to court documents, Rocha allegedly said he was on the way to purchase ammunition for the .300 rifle he had in the car with him when Vasquez pulled him over. According to the documents, Rocha told police he did not want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed so when Vasquez approached the door of the Taurus, Rocha shot him with the rifle.
The accused shooter also allegedly then told investigators he got out of the car and shot the officer again while he was laying on the ground. The probable cause statement reports the shooter told police at some point his rifle jammed, so he had to clear it, and in doing so, shot Vasquez again.
Rocha later walked in the Clay County Annex in Kansas City and told an employee he needed to turn himself in. According to the probable cause document, Rocha said “I committed murder.”
Outside the Justice Center Thursday, Kansas City Police Deputy Chief Mike Wood spoke with reporters. He said it’s difficult for career law enforcement officers and those in administration, like himself, to have something like this happen among the ranks.
“But it’s more difficult on the officers who have to actually do the investigation,” he said.
Wood called the shooting “senseless.”
“It didn't have to happen,” he said.
There will be a public visitation for Vasquez from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Vineyard Church, 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway, Kansas City. Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Vineyard Church.
"If attending the public visitation on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, or funeral services Wednesday, July 27, 2022, you must enter from U.S. Highway 169 south," states a North Kansas City release.
If members of the public would like to show support to the Vasquez family and North Kansas City Police Department but are unable to attend the service, there will be a procession immediately following the funeral services July 27.
The procession will leave from Vineyard Church and proceed down U.S.169 south to Missouri Highway 9 south to Armour Road to Interstate 29/35 then north to Antioch, north to 64th Street and east to White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
"Parking will be restricted along Armour Road; however, parking on side streets will be permitted as is legal, and viewing along Armour Road is encouraged," states the release. "All professional law enforcement honors will take place at the cemetery."
The public should expect traffic delays if traveling in and around the venues and procession route on Wednesday, July 27
