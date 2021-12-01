CLAY COUNTY — Noah T. Cole, 23, of Kansas City faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, burglary and arson in connection with a fire that broke out in London Towers apartments in Gladstone over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Gladstone firefighters were dispatched to the apartments around 7:17 p.m. Nov. 27 to a report of smoke in a resident’s apartment.

“Firefighters were able to determine the source of the smoke and made entry into an apartment. Inside the apartment, a deceased male was located with multiple stab wounds to the body and also appeared to have been lit on fire,” states a release from the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Investigators discovered items belonging to the victim, who has yet to be identified by Gladstone police, were missing from the apartment.

“Through the course of the investigation, Noah Cole was developed as a suspect and a search warrant was obtained for his residence. During the search of his apartment, multiple items were found that were missing from the victim’s apartment along with bloody clothing and several knives,” states the release.

Bond was set Wednesday, Dec. 1, at $1 million. Cole remains in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty in lieu of bond. The Kansas City Metro Squad, Gladstone Police Department and Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force investigated the case.