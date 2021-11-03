KEARNEY — Nearly a year after being charged, former Kearney police officer Alan B. Hale pleaded guilty in Clinton County to two counts of felony statutory sodomy, according to court records. His guilty plea prompted Kearney city leaders to fire Hale Wednesday, Nov. 3. The officer had been on unpaid leave since last November.
“Since Nov. 18, 2020, Mr. Hale’s employment status has been unpaid administrative leave. In light of the recent guilty pleas by Mr. Hale to felony charges in Clinton County, the Board of Aldermen has authorized his termination effective immediately,” states a city release from Administrator Jim Eldridge.
According to the statement of probable cause, Hale was accused of assaulting three children ranging in age from 8 to 11 at the time of the crimes between January 2002 and December 2005. The crimes were committed at a residence near Cameron in Clinton County, where the children were in Hale’s custody, according to court records. The incidents occurred prior to Hale’s hiring as an officer with the city of Kearney.
When the allegations surfaced last fall, Hale was first placed on paid leave, that changed to unpaid leave when he was arrested and could no longer perform the duties of a police officer.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2022.
