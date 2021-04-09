KEARNEY — According to a school district spokesman, Kearney School District leaders were made aware of allegations possibly involving a Kearney School District staff member and a student that have been circulating on social media.
"The allegations are being investigated. The safety and wellbeing of students is always our top priority. KSD takes all student concerns and allegations seriously, investigates them pursuant to district policies and fully cooperates with state agencies and law enforcement. Per KSD policies and procedures, the staff member was placed on administrative leave while this matter is investigated," states a release from Communication Director Ray Weikal. "State and federal laws prevent us from sharing any further details at this time."
The social media allegations include reports of a staffer, possibly a high school teacher, being escorted off school property by law enforcement.
Kearney Police Public Information Officer Lt. John Stewart said no arrests have been made by a Kearney officer of a Kearney School District staffer, but that he "cannot confirm or deny there's an investigation ongoing."
More details will be released as they become available.
