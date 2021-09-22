KEARNEY — Months after social media allegations swirled and an investigation began in Kearney, the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Kearney teacher Bryant Hummel with misdemeanor sexual misconduct.
In April, district leaders were made aware of allegations possibly involving a Kearney School District staff member that were circulating on social media. The name of the staff member was not released by the district. The social media allegations included reports of a high school teacher, who was also a coach, being escorted off school property by law enforcement.
In April, Kearney Police Public Information Officer John Stewart said no arrests had been made at that point and that he could not “confirm or deny there’s an investigation ongoing.”
Kearney School District Communications Director Ray Weikal said Wednesday, Sept. 22, the district was aware of the charge filed and that Hummel had been placed on administrative leave and not allowed on school property.
Hummel has been a math teacher and defensive line football and assistant girls wrestling coach in Kearney for several years. Hummel was removed from a coaching staff roster this summer ahead of the start of the school year.
“The safety of students is always our top priority. KSD takes all student concerns and allegations seriously, investigates them pursuant to district policies, and fully cooperates with state agencies and law enforcement,” said Weikal in a statement.
According to the probable cause statement, an investigation began after a school district administrator learned of accusations that Hummel exposed himself to two students.
The two students told investigators the incident happened after school when the pair were being assisted with homework in Hummel’s classroom.
“Hummel did tell them if they told anyone, it would jeopardize their grades ...,” states the probable cause statement written by Kearney Police Sgt. Ron McEntire after interviews with the students.
The probable cause statement also alleges Hummel later video called the students while exposing himself and asked them to expose themselves to him. Hummel is also accused of asking the students to come to his residence when he was home alone.
After the Courier-Tribune story initially published Wednesday, Sept. 22, the school district sent a follow-up statement to media.
"Kearney School District officials previously investigated allegations against Bryant Hummel pursuant to Board of Education policy. That investigation was conducted to the full extent allowed under the law for public school districts in Missouri," states the release. "Based on the information released in Clay County’s probable cause statement, we are reopening our investigation into the allegations."
A court date for Hummel is scheduled for Oct. 25.
After 4 p.m. Wednesday, the school district also sent a "reminder" to journalists that media is not allowed on school property without prior authorization, saying authorization for Wednesday had not been given.
The school board is schedule to meet to discuss, among other agenda items, the tax levy rate. Before the news of charges against Hummel broke, the Courier-Tribune had informed the district last week of its intention to be at that meeting.
