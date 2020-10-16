Kearney varsity football canceled tonight, next Friday

According to the Kearney School District official Twitter account, this evening's Kearney High School varsity football game versus Grandview High School has been canceled due to an exposure of COVID-19.
Additionally, the varsity game scheduled against DeSoto on Friday, Oct. 23 has also been canceled.
Details specifically about the COVID-19 exposure were not given. This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.
