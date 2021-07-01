Liberty Fest moves to July 30

LIBERTY — On Thursday, July 1, Liberty city officials decided to postpone Liberty Fest until July 30. The decision was made after event organizers toured Capitol Federal Sports Complex grounds, said Assistant City Administrator Sara Cooke.
"The complex has received about 7 inches of rain," she said. "The ground is extremely saturated. Putting a stage up would be very difficult. The soccer fields by the playground are marshes. Even moving everything to the pavement and shuttling people in would be so difficult."
Another issue, Cooke said, would be getting the fireworks set-up at the location given the conditions. The trek for the set-up is through pasture that is water-logged, Cooke said.
"We have tried just about all the plans, and the best is to move the event," she said. "It looks like our vendors will be available that day."
As for times for event activities, Cooke said those details are still being ironed out, but will come in the next few days.
