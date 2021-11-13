LIBERTY — A Liberty man has been charged with his mother’s murder after investigators were called to a report of a man being “out of control” Friday, Nov. 12.
At 11:47 p.m. Friday, officers from Liberty Police Department responded to a house in the 400 block of Glendale after a relative called police. Upon arrival, police discovered Jill Little, 46, of Liberty, deceased inside the residence. Her 20-year-old son, Austin M. Little, was identified as the suspect in the homicide.
“The suspect was reported to have fled the residence on foot prior to the arrival of police. Claycomo police provided assistance by canvassing the area for the suspect. They located him a short time later, nearby in the 400 block of Gordon Street. He was arrested with the assistance of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office,” states a Liberty police release.
Little is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action and remains in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty in lieu of $1 million bond.
A motive for the crime has yet to be released.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Liberty police at 439-4701 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 474-8477.
