LIBERTY — Clay County jurors convicted Tyrieke Robinson, 26, Kansas City, this week of felony assault and armed criminal action for intentionally setting a woman on fire on Jan. 31, 2021.
"On Jan. 31, 2021, North Kansas City officers were dispatched to 23rd Avenue and Swift Street in North Kansas City regarding a female who had been set on fire. North Kansas City Officers located the victim, who was severely burned and was in shock. The victim was immediately transported to the hospital for treatment," states a Clay County Prosecuting Attorney's Office release. "The defendant was also located close to the scene and was immediately taken into custody."
Once in custody, according to the prosecuting attorney's office, Robinson admitted to going to a local gas station, where he pumped gas into an empty bottle.
"The defendant then waited outside the victim’s work. The defendant observed the victim leave work and parked directly behind the victim’s residence, waiting for the victim to arrive. Once the victim arrived, the defendant approached her and dumped the gasoline contained within his bottle on the victim and then lit her on fire with a lighter," states the release.
Jurors assessed punishment at the maximum for assault in the first degree as life imprisonment and armed criminal action as 15 years. Judge Shane T. Alexander ordered a sentencing hearing to take place April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.